The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $81,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $67.92. 1,282,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,771. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.