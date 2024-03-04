The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $386.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.26 and its 200-day moving average is $348.86. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $396.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.