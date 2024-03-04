The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,896,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,098,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $633,994,000 after buying an additional 80,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $383.20. 1,131,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

