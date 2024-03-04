The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,313,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,616,000 after buying an additional 670,862 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,287 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $159.46. 1,537,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $375.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

