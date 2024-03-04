The Sage Group’s (SGE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.59) to GBX 1,300 ($16.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 1,250 ($15.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.30) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.35).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SGE

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 1,241.89 ($15.75) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,173.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.91. The company has a market cap of £12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,209.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 725.40 ($9.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,261 ($15.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sangeeta Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.32) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,322.17). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.