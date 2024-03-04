The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:SWZ opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

