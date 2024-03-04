The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:SWZ opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
