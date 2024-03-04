The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 504,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Timken Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TKR stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.93. 242,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,124. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TKR

Institutional Trading of Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Timken by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,234 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Timken by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.