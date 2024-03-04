Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Decreased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 509.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TOL opened at $117.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.