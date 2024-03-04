TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.33. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 229,090 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $573.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -56.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

