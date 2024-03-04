Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140,913 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Target worth $42,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

TGT opened at $155.29 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $171.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.29.

Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

