Truist Financial Corp Has $28.17 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 664.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $387.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $410.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

