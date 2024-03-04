Truist Financial Corp Has $34.97 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,362,310 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $34,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

