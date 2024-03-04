Truist Financial Corp Purchases 49,010 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Vontier worth $37,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $43.12 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

