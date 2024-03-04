Truist Financial Corp Purchases 98,182 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,182 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Dollar General worth $38,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $149.26 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

