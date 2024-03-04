Truist Financial Corp Sells 642 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $34,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

FDX stock opened at $246.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.15. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

