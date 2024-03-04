TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 577.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TTEC by 76.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 43,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

