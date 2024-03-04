TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $13.93. 109,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. TTEC has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.70 million, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TTEC by 73.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

