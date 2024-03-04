Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 750,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 456,019 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 365,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 78,513 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

TKC stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

