Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $461.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

