U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.