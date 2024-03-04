U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.65 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

