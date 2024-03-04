Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $95.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $82.14 and last traded at $81.35, with a volume of 2041932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.03.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,936,000 after buying an additional 43,275,761 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,429,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,627,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

