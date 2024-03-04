Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,504,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

