UBS Group Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $31.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $33.50 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.83. 37,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,289. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

