UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 126,726 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,000 shares of company stock worth $9,674,870 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

