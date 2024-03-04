United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,745. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average of $154.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

