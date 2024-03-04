United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 541.21%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

