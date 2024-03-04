Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $152.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.64.

NYSE:UHS opened at $171.12 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $176.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after purchasing an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $74,152,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

