Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Unum Group worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

