US Foods (USFD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2024 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/20/2024 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

2/20/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

2/16/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2024 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2024 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

US Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

USFD traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 715,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,059. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

