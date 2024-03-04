Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.78. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Value Line by 393.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Value Line by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Value Line by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

