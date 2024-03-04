VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPH. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.48. 38,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.68. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $90.93.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3074 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

