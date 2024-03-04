Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $172.40

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.40 and last traded at $172.11, with a volume of 19371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.50.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
