Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.2% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $87,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,262,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

