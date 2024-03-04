Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $42,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.48 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

