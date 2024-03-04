Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Lifted by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 160.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,622,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

