Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO remained flat at $471.43 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,678. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $471.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.56. The company has a market cap of $377.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

