Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 65,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.67. 1,998,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.