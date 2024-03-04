Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.4% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $157.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

