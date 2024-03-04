Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.45 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $45.72 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00018458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006542 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,564,442,572 coins and its circulating supply is 2,564,442,570 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.