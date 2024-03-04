Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Insider Buys £39,823.52 in Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Collis bought 8,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £39,823.52 ($50,511.82).
Vesuvius Price Performance
Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 474 ($6.01) on Monday. Vesuvius plc has a twelve month low of GBX 378.60 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 498 ($6.32). The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 481.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 447.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59.
Vesuvius Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 3,833.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Vesuvius
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
