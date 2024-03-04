Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

