Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after buying an additional 588,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

