Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.88 on Monday, reaching $279.28. 3,039,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,835. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $286.13. The company has a market cap of $512.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

