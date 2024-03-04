Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Up 22.2 %

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

