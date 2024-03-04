VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 598,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,755,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 498,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VolitionRx by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 172,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VolitionRx by 668.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.98 on Monday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

