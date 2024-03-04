Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.5 days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Shares of VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.01. Vontobel has a fifty-two week low of C$54.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.79.
About Vontobel
