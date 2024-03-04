Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.5 days.

Vontobel Price Performance

Shares of VONHF opened at C$62.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.01. Vontobel has a fifty-two week low of C$54.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.79.

Get Vontobel alerts:

About Vontobel

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.