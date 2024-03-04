Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $237.54 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $8.45 or 0.00012989 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $237.54 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00016325 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00023341 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,213.62 or 1.00205962 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00150573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 8.48394757 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $22,301,203.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.