WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. WaFd’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaFd in the third quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 90.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

