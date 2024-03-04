Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 9% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $52.79 million and $3.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00062679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00019331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,632,019 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

